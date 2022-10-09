Nadhim Zahawi has called for unity in the Conservative Party, explaining that any delay in government plans would “end in defeat”.

The former chancellor suggested that Liz Truss’s plans will ensure households can “feel safe at Christmas”.

“I want my colleagues to focus because any dither or delay will end in defeat,” Mr Zahawi said.

“We want to be able to demonstrate to the nation... the biggest energy package to protect households and businesses probably in history is an enormous intervention.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.