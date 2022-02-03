Government’s energy bill discount branded ‘a joke’ by Ecotricity founder

The government’s energy bill discounts of around £200 to help UK households with soaring energy bills have been branded a “joke” by the founder of Ecotricity.

Rates are expected to rise as Ofgem announces its new energy price cap on Thursday, meaning average bills will likely rocket from £1,277 to around £2,000.

To help struggling families deal with the blow, a £6bn government-backed loan scheme is to be launched, allowing suppliers to borrow money to cover upfront costs.

However, the scheme has been slammed as a “joke” by Dale Vince, founder of the energy supplier Ecotricity.

