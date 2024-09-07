Sir Keir Starmer and Simon Harris swapped England and Ireland football shirts as they met in Dublin on Saturday, 7 September.

The Ireland jersey bore the British prime minister's name, while the England jersey displayed his Irish counterpart's name.

Mr Harris said the relationship between the two countries may face challenges, including the match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, but added: “We will have intense and friendly competition, and then we will renew and reset again later in the evening.”

Sir Keir has said Ireland and the UK will hold annual summits on trade and co-operation during his first official visit to the Irish capital.