Emily Thornberry brands new England shirt St George flag change ‘weird’

Labour’s shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry has branded changes to the St George flag on the England football shirt as “weird”.

Nike revealed it had altered the cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a “playful update” to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024.

The US firm said the colours were inspired by the training kit worn by England’s 1966 World Cup winners.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast today (22 March), Ms Thornberry said: “I think the England flag is the England flag. Why has it got all these other colours in it?”