Ukrainian soldiers who have been training at a military camp in the UK took part in a sunrise service on Friday, 24 February, to mark one year since the beginning of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Three hundred Ukrainian troops joined 150 UK, Canadian and Lithuanian soldiers to take part in a ceremony at a British Army camp in south east England.

The service included Reveille sounded by a bugler and a rousing rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem, finishing with the Lord’s Prayer in English and Ukrainian and a chant of “Slava Ukraini” (“glory to Ukraine”).

