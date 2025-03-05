A driver told officers he "just had a sip" as he was caught drinking a pint of lager while behind the wheel of his car.

Essex Police were on patrol on 22 December 2024 when they saw a car partially blocking the road in Brentwood.

With the car's engine still running, the man was seen sipping beer from a Stella Artois pint glass.

He proceeded to fail a roadside breath test.

Andre Ali-Baba, 25, of Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, was arrested and charged with drink driving.

Appearing at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 20 February, he was banned from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay £256 in fines and court costs.