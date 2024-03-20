Moment daughter found millionaire parents dead after they were murdered with fentanyl

CCTV footage shows the moment a daughter found her millionaire parents dead after they were murdered with fentanyl by an IT worker who befriended the family.

Luke D’Wit, 34, secretly administered fatal doses of opioid fentanyl to Stephen and Carol Baxter and “watched them die” on a secret camera before removing incriminating evidence from their million-pound home in West Mersea, Essex.

Chilling footage shows the couple’s daughter Ellie, 22, walking up the driveway to the house just moments before she would discover her parents dead inside.

Audio of a 999 call, which D’Wit took over, has also been shared by police.

The “cold and calculated” murderer, who created a fake will to ensure he benefitted financially from Stephen and Carol’s deaths, was convicted on Wednesday 20 March.