Helicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in Essex
A helicopter scoured the waters along the Essex shoreline after a swimmer went missing and five others were rescued from Clacton Pier on Tuesday, July 19.
HM Coastguard said their rescue teams, along with RNLI lifeboats and ambulances, were at the scene.
A video shows the helicopter hovering over the area surrounding the pier, as beach goers watched from the shore.
According to the Met Office, temperatures exceeded 40C in the UK for the first time ever that afternoon, with 40.2C recorded at Heathrow Airport.
