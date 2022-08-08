Rishi Sunak campaign video shows ‘EU laws’ being put through shredder

Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has shared a video on social media showing "EU rules" being put through a paper shredder.

Despite warnings, the former chancellor has said that he will repeal or replace more than 2,000 laws before the next general election, in an attempt to outshine leadership rival Liz Truss.

"What an absurdly stupid and irresponsible video... Nonsense... [The leadership contest is a] desperate race to bottom," Eurasia Group Brexit analyst Mujtaba Rahman tweeted.

