Wildfires have ravaged over 17,000 acres of land in Portugal, with the Spanish Air and Space Force sent to try and douse the flames.

Footage shows properties surrounded by scorched land as firefighters continue to prevent spots from reignating. Authorities have evacuated about 100 villagers as a precaution.

The Portuguese state weather agency forecast temperatures to reach 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Castelo Branco.

The Spanish Air and Space Force tweeted: “Yesterday our #corsarios from #43Grupos were work in #IFCasteloBranco (Portugal) 2 aircraft used a total of 17:30 flight hours and 38 discharges We continue!”