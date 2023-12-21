Passengers stranded at St Pancras as Christmas plans thrown into disarray by strike

Thousands of passengers’s Christmas travel plans were hit by chaos in London after a last-minute strike in France suspended Eurostar services at St Pancras.

A strike from Eurotunnel staff suddenly halted the Eurostar, leaving large crowds stranded at St Pancras International station on Thursday, 21 December.

A row over a festive bonus caused the strike, with staff being offered a bonus of €1,000 despite unions requesting three times that much.

Eurotunnel confirmed that the strike ended on Thursday evening, beginning a return to services.