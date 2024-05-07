Pro-Palestinian protest breaks out in Malmo ahead of Eurovision Song Contest

A small pro-Palestinian protest broke out at the concert of 2014 Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst in Sweden on Monday night (6 May).

The Austrian singer and drag queen, real name Thomas Neuwirth, headlined the Eurovision village in Folkets Park, Malmo.

At the outset of the gig, the 35-year-old called for “unity and freedom” and dedicated their song Dirty Maria to everyone who “believes in freedom” amid the conflicts in the Gaza strip and Ukraine.

Demonstrations at the back of the crowd saw people waving Palestinian flags and carrying a sign saying: “Stop murdering Palestinians.”

Protesters also briefly attempted to disrupt the performance by shouting during segments of the show.