Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has been selected as one of the acts to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert.

“I’m so happy and so grateful for the opportunity, I’m a bit speechless,” he told This Morning’s hosts.

He added: “It’s just wicked to experience something like that and be invited I couldn’t be happier.”

The singer, who represented the UK in the 2022 contest, just fell short of Eurovision glory in Turin, Italy, with 466 points.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.