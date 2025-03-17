Police have shared footage of inside an “extremely dangerous” fake dentist office where a woman is alleged to have performed extractions and root canals on patients.

Suffolk County Police officers made the shocking discovery during a search warrant at a Bay Shore home on 13 March.

The suspect, 55-year-old Yolany Y.Megia Carranza, was arrested and charged with three counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.

Detectives are now looking for other potential victims.

Anyone with information or who believes they are a victim is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.