Family rescued from burning house as dramatic moment captured on police bodycam

A bodycam recorded the dramatic moment a police officer rescued a family from a housefire in Ohio.

The footage shows the moment the officer, who was responding to another call, ran towards the blaze and evacuated four people.

The blaze, in the Hilltop area in Columbus, Ohio, started after the porch of the building caught fire around 4:15am.

One woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition and treated for burns and smoke inhalation, but police confirmed her condition has since improved.