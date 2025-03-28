Nigel Farage has distanced himself from the Trump administration’s approach to a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire deal, claiming it is ‘turning Putin into a winner’.

Speaking to Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Reform UK leader, a vocal supporter of Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign, admitted he had reservations over the US position.

"We want peace, but we can't have a peace where Putin turns out to be the winner,” Farage said. “So, I'm not 100% with where [Trump's] team is right now.”