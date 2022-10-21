Escaped buffalo rampages through farm buildings in Thailand

A raging escaped buffalo went on a rampage through a farm in Thailand, attacking workers and trashing buildings.

The bull became angry when locals went into its enclosure to grab some tools on 16 October, causing it to run amock through the farm in Nong Khai province.

During its rampage, the buffalo chased workers up a tree, rammed a truck, and knocked down three motorcycles.

This video shows the scene as a rescue crew worked to detain the irritated animal using tranquilisers.

It was then moved to a more secure cage after it fell asleep.

