A father’s last moments protecting his son before he was murdered in the street by a gang armed with machetes and zombie knives has been caught on CCTV.

Kelvin Ward, 50, was stabbed after leaving a KFC with his son, who the gang had been trying to kill, on 18 April. The attackers rammed their car before turning on the father when the teenager managed to escape from them on Chester Road in Birmingham.

The armed gang launched themselves at Mr Ward as they chased him across the street, before he was fatally stabbed.

Tyrone Hollywood, 17, and Rusharn Williams-Reid, 28, have been found guilty of murder.

Aaron Coates, 28, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter, while Leighton Williams, 18, was cleared of murder and manslaughter.

All four of the defendants, from Birmingham, were found guilty of conspiracy to murder Mr Ward’s son.

They will be sentenced in January.