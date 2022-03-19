Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customer

Viral footage shows a Taco Bell employee folding an angry customer in half after a fight broke out in the restaurant.

Filmed in Swansea, south Wales, an unidentified man can be seen storming towards the employee, swinging at his head.

However, he misses, with the employee picking up his whole body before knocking him out cold with a body-slam.

Taco Bell confirmed it was aware of the incident, and that no further action would be taken against the employee.

