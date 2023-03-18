Motorists caught watching films on mobile phones while driving on motorways

Shocking footage shows the moment police caught two separate motorists watching films on their mobile phones as they drove along a motorway.

Warwickshire Police used an unmarked lorry to capture drivers breaking the law on the the M40, M6, M69 and A46 between 27 February and 1 March.

One driver was reported for watching a movie while driving at more than 50mph.

"Please do not underestimate these offences, as driving whilst distracted can lead to death and injury to the driver and innocent people using the road network," Police Sergeant Shaun Bridle said.

