Finland announces historic decision to apply for Nato membership

President Sauli Niinisto has announced that Finland will apply for membership of Nato, in a move that would expand the military alliance amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"A new era opens up - a protected Finland is born as part of a stable, strong and responsible Nordic region," Niinisto said.

Sweden has expressed an interest in following Finland's footsteps, but Russia has warned of “serious military consequences” if either nation joins the alliance. Putin has cited the growth of Nato as an issue when justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.