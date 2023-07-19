Dramatic bodycam footage shows firefighters tackling a large blaze in Alabama.

The Citronelle Fire and Rescue Department responded to the inferno that broke out at Shadow Ridge Apartments in Citronelle City before midnight on 11 July.

Officers could be seen dousing the flames engulfing the roof of the fourplex, with one of them entering the building to extinguish the flame from the inside.

Speaking to local media, Citronelle Fire Chief John Simison said the building was “a total loss” due to the fire damage.

Three tenants were left homeless and were staying with their families following the fire, authorities added.