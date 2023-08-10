Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a popular Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton, West Sussex.

The fire, which started in the restaurant’s kitchen on Thursday morning, destroyed the building’s roof and produced large plumes of smoke visible for miles around.

Connor Tombs, 26, who lives half a mile from the restaurant, said: “I saw the smoke … it was just black smoke and bright orange flames, and I think I counted 22 fire engines.”

No one has been injured in the blaze and all staff are accounted for.