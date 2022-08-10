Black smoke billows from raging fire at Dartford industrial estate

A raging fire engulfed an industrial estate building in Dartford, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

Drone footage captures the scene on Monday (8 August) where firefighters hosed down the structure as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

Ten fire engines were sent to the estate off Birchwood Road in Joydens Wood, with an engine remaining at the scene on Tuesday morning to ensure there were no further hot spots.

It was believed the fire was caused by a gas cylinder inside a motorhome parked on site.

