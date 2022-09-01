Black smoke billows as blaze engulfs old nightclub on iconic Welsh pier

Black smoke billowed as a blaze engulfed an old nightclub building on an iconic pier in Wales.

The owners of Mumbles Pier said they were “completely devastated” by the fire, but were thankful that the “pier itself” and the arcade were not damaged.

Footage shows the scene as the former Cinderalla’s nightclub was ravaged by the flames.

Fred and Bert Bollom are the third generation of the family to own the structure in Swansea.

