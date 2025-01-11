Watch: Helicopters battle flames as Palisades fire burns on Santa Monica mountains

Aerial footage shows helicopters battling the Palisades Fire in California’s Santa Monica Mountains into the night on Friday (10 January).

Fire trucks were visible moving away from a helispot as tall flames neared.

Fires raging in the Los Angeles area reduced some 10,000 structures to ash and rubble, killed at least 10, displaced thousands of others and spread over an area larger than the size of San Francisco.

Los Angeles city and county officials said early Friday that the blazes ravaging the Palisades were eight percent contained while the fire burning in Altadena was just three percent contained.