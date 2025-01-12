Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has accused LA landlords of “illegally” raising rental prices to cash in on the wildfire disaster.

Mr Oppenheim said he is seeing companies "take advantage" of people left without homes following LA wildfires, when he appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg today (12 January).

"There are price-gouging laws in California that are just being ignored right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, California governor Gavin Newsom has described the Los Angeles wildfires as the worst natural disaster in US history “in terms of the scale and scope”.

The blazes are on track to be among the costliest ever seen in the US, with losses expected to exceed $135bn (£109.7bn).