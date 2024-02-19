Shirtless British man punches stewardess after ‘smashing up’ toilets during flight

A British man punched a Thai Airways steward after he destroyed the plane’s toilet on a flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow.

The incident unfolded after the individual started “smashing” around in the toilet of the flight on Wednesday 7 February, according to witnesses.

Other passengers and cabin crew tried to intervene, but the man was seen throwing a punch at the steward.

He was arrested upon landing in London, police said.

“We met the aircraft on arrival and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and endangering an aircraft,” a statement from the Metropolitan Police said.

“He remains in custody. Another man was taken to hospital. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening.”

The Independent has contacted Thai Airways for comment.