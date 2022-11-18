RAF completes first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel in ‘breakthrough moment’

The Royal Air Force has successfully trialled the UK’s first flight using 100 per cent sustainable fuel in what has been called a “breakthrough moment” for aviation.

On Wednesday, the RAF Voyager took to the skies over Oxfordshire using waste-based fuels.

Sustainable aviation fuels, known as SAFs, have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 80 per cent and it is hoped their use will help propel the RAF closer to its net-zero target by 2040, while also reducing its reliance on global supply chains.

