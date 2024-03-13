Doctor describes moment he delivered baby on Wizz Air flight to London

A doctor returning home from holiday has described the “miraculous” moment he helped a woman give birth on a Wizz Air flight.

Hassan Khan jumped into action on the trip from Amman, Jordan, to London Luton Airport, on Saturday morning when the crew called for a doctor.

The 28-year-old doctor, who works at Basildon Hospital in Essex, said the woman was lying on the floor outside the cockpit and her waters had broken.

“People were saying it was miraculous. I only realised how significant it was after I had the chance to process it all,” Dr Khan said.

The Jordanian woman did not speak English and another person on the flight had to translate during her delivery.

She gave birth to a healthy girl.