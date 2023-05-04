Watch: Unfazed police officer helps deliver baby on front seat of car

Bodycam footage shows a Florida police officer helping to successfully deliver a baby on the front seat of a car on a highway.

Master Deputy Daniel Jones was approached by a driver in a panic on 30 April, who said his pregnant wife was about to give birth.

The officer immediately called in Hillsborough County Fire Rescue to respond, before he sprang into action to assist the mother in delivering her baby on the side of the road.

Jones provided constant encouragement and emotional support and utilised his training to ensure a safe delivery.

Within minutes, a healthy baby girl was born and HCFR transported both mother and child to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.