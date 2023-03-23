100-year-old widow of WWII veteran compares Florida book bans to Nazi Germany

A 100-year-old widow of a World War II veteran compared her Florida county’s efforts to ban some books to Nazi Germany.

Grace Linn attended the Martin County School Board meeting on Tuesday (21 March) to protest against Florida’s new law that only allows books which are on the state-approved reading list.

Mrs Linn said: “Banning books and burning books are the same. Both are done for the same reason: fear of knowledge. Fear is not freedom. Fear is not liberty. Fear is control.”

“Banned books need to be proudly displayed and protected from school boards like this,” she added.

