Suspect hiding from police makes ‘dirt angels’ at Florida construction site

A suspect was caught making “dirt angels” at a Florida construction site while police searched for him after leaving the scene of a car crash.

Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, took off when deputies arrived at the crash scene and climbed a fence into a large construction site.

He was seen from above as he laid down in a pit of soil and started making what Hillsborough County Police Department described as “dirt angels.”

The suspect was also seen making calls on his phone.

Reyes Rios was later arrested on several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and trespassing on a construction site.