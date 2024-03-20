Couple pass out on Florida beach and lose their children

A Georgia couple were found passed out drunk on a Florida beach as their two young children were missing.

Alyssia Langley, 27, and Timothy Stephens, 27, were woken up by deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office as they responded to the incident on Saturday 16 March.

Their two children were found swimming unsupervised but safe in a hotel pool nearby.

Bodycam footage released by the sheriff’s office shows deputies trying to locate the missing children.

At one point, Stephens is seen walking to the ocean when asked to show “where his kids are”.

Once handcuffed, he then tried running from the police but was quickly stopped.