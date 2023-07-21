Florida girl burned by Mcdonald’s nugget awarded $800,000 in damages

A Florida jury awarded $800,000 in damages to an 8-year-old girl after she was burned by McDonald's nugget.

The child suffered second-degree burns from a McNugget when it fell onto her leg as her mother drove away from the drive-thru.

Lawyers for Olivia Caraballo and her family were originally looking for $15 million in damages for this incident that occurred in 2019 outside a McDonald's in Tamarac, near Fort Lauderdale.

Jurors deliberated the case for two hours, returning with the verdict that Olivia Caraballo and her family were owed $400,000 for the last four years, and a further $400k.

“I’m actually just happy that they listened to Olivia’s voice and the jury was able to decide a fair judgment,” Olivia's mother, Philana Holmes, said in a statement.