Woman rides electric scooter through traffic on busy Florida highway

A woman was recently spotted riding an electric scooter along a busy highway in Miami, Florida.

“This is illegal, and I thought it would be important to record in case something were to happen,” Christian Dean, who recorded the clip, told Storyful.

In the video, the woman can be seen looking over her shoulder before she merges into another lane.

“Are you serious?” Mr Dean can be heard saying.

“There is no way that this girl is on here right now. Are you serious? No way. Only in Dade.”