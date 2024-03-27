Footage shows the moment two unresponsive dogs that were trapped in a burning house in Florida were rescued and given CPR by heroic firefighters.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shared the dramatic bodycam video, which shows a deputy kicking down the door before the animals were removed from the home - located south of Jacksonville - on Wednesday 20 March.

“Deputy Branaum and fire rescue performed CPR and provided oxygen to the dogs until they both gained consciousness,” a statement from authorities said.

Two more dogs and a cat were also located, but life-saving efforts were not successful.