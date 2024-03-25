Elderly man trapped in smoke-filled home rescued by police officers

Police officers in Tampa, Florida, rescued an elderly man from a smoke-filled home, dramatic footage shows.

Officers were dispatched to a call of smoke coming from a property on E Chipco St on 16 March, just after 4pm.

They were informed that 81-year-old Wallace Carter was trapped inside unable to evacuate as he had burglar bars on his doors and windows.

As heavy smoke engulfed the home, officers used a ram to gain entry, where Mr Carter was found lying incapacitated on the kitchen floor.

Officers were able to get him to safety outside and following the evacuation, firefighters arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze, which originated on the stove.

Mr Carter was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and later released.