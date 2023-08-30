Floodwater rushes down Tampa street after Hurricane Idalia makes Florida landfall

Floodwater left streets of Tampa inundated on Wednesday 30 August, as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida.

Twitter user Elizabeth Palmer shared footage from her front garden in Bayshore Boulevard that shows water rushing down the road.

The clip was filmed at around 8:30am.

Idalia made landfall in Florida as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 storm on Wednesday after millions of residents evacuated or hunkered down in homes and shelters in anticipation of a life-threatening storm surge.

The hurricane is now a Category 1 after losing power as it moves inland towards Georgia and South Carolina.