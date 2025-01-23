Police officer accidentally shoots motorist with his own gun

A police officer in Florida accidentally shot a motorist with his own gun during a traffic stop in December 2024, newly-released footage shows.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) said officers stopped Jason Arrington after his vehicle was observed running a red light.

Mr Arrington told police he had a gun and cooperated with a request to exit the car.

Police said Officer Mindy Cardwell attempted to remove the firearm from Mr Arrington's waist and as she tried to remove it, the gun discharged and struck Mr Arrington in the leg.

An investigation resulted in a sustained charge of incompetence against Officer Cardwell and JSO has begun termination proceedings for Officer Cardwell, authorities confirmed.