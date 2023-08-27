A shooting in Florida that killed three people was “racially motivated” and the shooter “hated black people”, police have confirmed.

Two men and one woman were shot dead in a Dollar General store in Jacksonville by a man in his early 20s.

Jacksonville's sheriff said the suspect, an unidentified white man in his 20s, "targeted black people" in the shooting before killing himself.

"Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated and he hated black people," Sheriff T K Waters said at a news conference.

Sheriff Waters said the gunman used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 style rifle emblazoned with swastikas during his killing spree which occurred shortly before 2pm local time.