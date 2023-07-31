Independent TV
Suspect smashes glass case during armed robbery at Florida jewellery store
Police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Florida on 28 July.
Footage released by the Tampa Police Department shows a female suspect entering the store and looking around briefly before leaving again.
She returns minutes later and holds the door open for two male suspects, who rush in.
The first male suspect, armed with a hammer, is seen smashing display cases and grabbing merchandise.
A second suspect, wearing a yellow jacket and armed with a gun, stands in the doorway pointing the gun into the store.
Police say an armed employee of the store fired a gun at the suspects, causing them to flee.
The bullet struck an unoccupied vehicle.
02:09