Florida man dumps rifle in river during police chase

A Florida man fleeing authorities was caught tossing a gun off a bridge and into a river in the middle of a high-speed chase on 14 February.

A helicopter video from the Tampa Police Department when the driver threw items out of the car and into the Hillsborough River, one of which the police later confirmed to be a rifle.

The video shows the driver pulling over after he tossed the rifle out of the car window, which landed in the road. The suspect then gets out, throws it into the river, and continues fleeing police.

The department’s dive team recovered the rifle which was roughly 18 feet deep in the river. The suspect was charged with several felonies, including tampering with physical evidence.