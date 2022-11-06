Trump takes swipe at Ron DeSantis, nicknames Florida governor ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

Donald Trump appeared to take his first public swipe at Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday, nicknaming him “Ron DeSanctimonious”.

The former president was campaigning for Pennsylvania candidates Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz when he mocked his onetime ally.

“We’re winning big, big, big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody’s ever seen before,” Mr Trump claimed while discussing his standing in the polls.

“There it is, Trump at 71, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 per cent.”

His comments drew little reaction from the crowd.

