Florida man uses one-year-old as human shield in police standoff

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a man used a baby as a human shield in a desperate attempt to prevent his arrest.

Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner, 27, is seen holding the infant at his chest while at a drive-thru fast food restaurant in Florida.

He had allegedly abducted his own baby and driven through the streets of Palm Coast with the child on his lap before officers from Flagler County Police eventually caught up with him.

Leohner was subdued after the parking lot stand-off, and the infant was returned to his mother.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.