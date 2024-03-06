Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:14
Stop sticks thrown at truck as dramatic Florida police chase ends with crack cocaine discovery
A Florida police chase came to a dramatic halt as officers deployed stop sticks to thwart a reckless driver before drugs were found in the vehicle on Tuesday, 5 March.
Volusia Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on the truck, but it fled.
Police located the vehicle and deployed stop sticks.
The tyres didn't deflate but the driver - Michael A Pierce, 27, of Fleetwater, Pennsylvania, pulled over and "appeared to be extremely impaired".
Deputies found 17 Xanax pills, 5.2g of crack cocaine, and bloody syringes inside the vehicle.
Pierce was charged with DUI, possession of crack cocaine, possession of alprazolam, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, in addition to charges from FHP and New Smyrna Beach PD.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:33
Erling Haaland names Lionel Messi as ‘best to ever play’ football
00:53
Harry Kane exposes Jamie Carragher lie in interview after Bayern win
00:30
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son lifts league title with Al-Nassr U13 squad
01:38
Wilder: Sheffield United made it ‘easy’ for Arsenal in 6-0 thrashing
00:40
Northern California blizzard brings 10ft of snow and 100mph winds
00:47
Cyclists brave wintry Gloucestershire as snow hits west England
00:39
Huge sinkhole traps cars in crater on Naples street
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:29
Unseen footage of The Beatles expected to fetch £10,000 at auction
01:22
Helen Mirren gets own Barbie doll complete with mini Oscar
00:26
Spice Girls release unseen audition video marking 30th anniversary
00:46