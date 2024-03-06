A Florida police chase came to a dramatic halt as officers deployed stop sticks to thwart a reckless driver before drugs were found in the vehicle on Tuesday, 5 March.

Volusia Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on the truck, but it fled.

Police located the vehicle and deployed stop sticks.

The tyres didn't deflate but the driver - Michael A Pierce, 27, of Fleetwater, Pennsylvania, pulled over and "appeared to be extremely impaired".

Deputies found 17 Xanax pills, 5.2g of crack cocaine, and bloody syringes inside the vehicle.

Pierce was charged with DUI, possession of crack cocaine, possession of alprazolam, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, in addition to charges from FHP and New Smyrna Beach PD.