Wanted man hiding on back porch of home captured by police

Watch the moment police in Florida captured a suspect who attempted to evade arrest by hiding on the back porch of a home.

Pedro Cuevas Machado tried to avoid capture by jumping a fence and entering the residence, squeezing behind what appeared to be an oven.

He was soon tracked down by an officer and a police dog.

Deputies then arrested Machado and discovered stolen vehicle keys during the search.

“Working together, our Aviation Unit, K9 team and patrol deputies located Machado hiding on a residence’s back porch,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wrote, sharing the footage.

“This criminal thought he could avoid the consequences of his actions, but our deputies’ relentless commitment to protecting the community ensures that justice prevails.”