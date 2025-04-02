Body cam captured the bizarre moment Florida police arrested a clown who allegedly caused a disturbance at a mall.

Palm Bay officers responded to complaints of a man dressed in a Ronald McDonald-style clown costume shouting to himself at the Interchange Plaza on March 24.

Video shows police tackling Christopher Marlowe, 40, to the ground while he shouts expletives at the officer.

After Marlowe is handcuffed and brought into the squad car, the officer tells him, “You look like a clown.”

Marlowe can be heard responding, “No **** ... I am a clown, stupid.”