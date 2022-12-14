Moment Florida police officer collapses after 'fentanyl exposure'

Police in Florida have released bodycam footage showing the moment an officer collapsed after a possible fentanyl exposure.

Video shows Courtney Bannick on the ground as her fellow officers administered Narcan, a medicine used to counter opiate overdoses.

Tavares Police Department told local news that officer Bannick started struggling to breathe after a traffic stop where drugs were found.

She was hospitalised and is expected to make a full recovery after the possible exposure in the early hours of Tuesday, 13 December.

