Florida trooper stops wrong-way DUI driver in middle of highway

A wrong-way driver under the influence was intercepted by a Florida state trooper on an interstate near Tampa overnight on Sunday, 25 August.

Dashcam video showed a car driving towards approaching the trooper on the wrong side of the highway.

The SUV drives past the trooper and pauses as another driver moves out of its way before the trooper swerves around to intercept the vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol Tampa said the driver, 37, was arrested for fleeing and driving under the influence with a 0.204 BAC.

"Next time, use a ride-share service or designated driver," the department said.